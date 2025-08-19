BCCI Announces India's Squad For Asia Cup 2025, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead The 'Men In Blue', Shubman Gill Named His Deputy

Asia Cup 2025: A new chapter, a new era awaits the Indian team as they prepare to embark on a new journey, and all roads lead to the World T20 that will be played next year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled a strong 15-member Indian squad that will compete with their Asian counterparts in the upcoming continental cup. The Asia Cup is nothing but a perfect dress rehearsal for the Indian team, keeping the World T20 in mind.

Shubman Gill Named Suryakumar Yadav's Deputy

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill impressed everybody with his leadership and batting skills in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. Gill amassed over 700 runs across five Test matches that India played against England. As per Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar's admission, Gill played his last T20I for India as the vice-captain, and he was always in line to be picked for the Asia Cup.

If India make it to the finals of the Asia Cup, they will have 22 T20Is behind them before they play the World T20. Ajit Agarkar also said that the Asia Cup squad doesn't indicate anything about India's vision for the T20 World Cup, but in all fairness, more or less this is the side that will defend India's T20 crown next year. Despite the Asian Cricket Council giving teams the flexibility to pick 17 players, BCCI opted to go ahead with a 15-member team.

India's Squad For The Asia Cup

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Travelling Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, and Dhruv Jurel

The Infamous Shreyas Iyer Snub