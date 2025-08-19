India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement: Here's A Look At Three Key Players Who Might Miss The Cut For The Continental Tournament

Asia Cup 2025: Defending World T20 Champions are gearing up for the first assignment, on their road to the T20 World Cup, the all-important Asia Cup. As compared to the ODI and the Test team, the India T20I team looks fairly settled and they have performed exceptionally well in the limited matches that they have played so far. The Indian T20I team hasn't lost a single series after clinching their second T20 World Cup in Barbados last year and this speaks volumes about the prowess they have as an unit.

Here's A List Of Players Who Might Not Be Picked In India's Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Shreyas Iyer: The Punjab Kings captain was nothing but stellar in the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League. Iyer had started this year by scoring 243 runs from 5 matches in the Champions Trophy. He then went on to score over 600 runs in the IPL, but these statement performances might not earn him his much-deserved place in the Indian T20I team. Tilak Varma, over the past year, has made the number three spot his own and it might be very difficult for the selectors to tinker with the balance of the side.

Mohammed Siraj: Several reports have been claiming that India's star of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Mohammed Siraj, might miss the cut. Siraj hasn't been a part of the Indian T20I team for a very long time now. If Jasprit Bumrah returns, then he will definitely share the new ball bowling duties with Hardik Pandya. Siraj bowled over 1,000 deliveries in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series and the BCCI might be in favour of giving him ample rest before the two-match Test series against the West Indies.

Riyan Parag: The Rajasthan Royals youngster might not be picked in India's squad for Asia Cup 2025. Parag had a very decent IPL and despite being an all-rounder, he might miss the cut. Unfortunately for him, India have quality all-rounders in Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. Parag is currently gearing up to play the Duleep Trophy for East Zone.

Here's A Look At India's Group Stage Schedule

September 10: India vs UAE in Dubai

September 14: India vs Pakistan in Dubai

September 19: India vs Oman in Abu Dhabi

The Shubman Gill Dilemma