India Beat West Indies by 14 Runs in 3rd T20I as Arshdeep Singh Shines, Take 2-1 Series Lead

New Delhi: India defeated the West Indies by 14 runs in the third T20 International at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 11, to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Arshdeep Singh led India's bowling effort as the hosts defended a target of 224 after posting 223 in their 20 overs.

The victory put India ahead in the series after the first two matches left the contest level at 1-1. The teams will now head into the remaining two games with India holding the advantage.

Abhishek Sharma Powers India To 223

India's innings was powered by an explosive knock from Abhishek Sharma, who scored 69 runs off just 30 balls. He brought up his half-century in only 18 deliveries, giving India a rapid start at the top of the order.

Ishan Kishan also made a valuable contribution, scoring 37 runs as India built momentum during the first half of the innings. The pair shared a 108-run partnership, putting the hosts in a strong position.

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Tilak Varma added 28 runs, while Nitish Kumar Reddy scored 21 off 14 balls. Axar Patel contributed 20 from 14 deliveries as India looked to maintain their scoring rate.

However, the West Indies fought back with regular wickets in the latter stages, preventing India from converting their strong start into an even bigger total. Shamar Joseph and Shamar Springer claimed two wickets each as the visitors bowled India out for 223 on the final ball of the innings.

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India finished with 223 runs, setting the West Indies a target of 224 to win the match and move ahead in the series.

Arshdeep Leads India's Bowling Attack

India's bowlers then stepped up to defend the total, with Arshdeep Singh playing a key role in restricting the West Indies. The left-arm pacer struck early by dismissing West Indies captain Shai Hope for five runs, giving India an important breakthrough.

The visitors attempted to build their chase through contributions from their middle order, but India's bowlers continued to pick up wickets and put pressure on the batting side.

Shimron Hetmyer scored 43 runs, while Kamil Pooran made 42, helping the West Indies remain in contention during the chase. However, India managed to contain the visitors and prevent them from reaching the target.

Arshdeep finished among India's leading wicket-takers, supported by contributions from the other bowlers, as the hosts secured a 14-run win.

India Take Series Lead

The result gives India a 2-1 advantage in the five-match T20I series. After the teams entered the third match level at one win apiece, India's batting firepower and ability to defend a challenging total proved decisive.