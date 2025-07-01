India Captain Shubman Gill Addresses Jasprit Bumrah's Availability For 2nd Test Against England: 'He Is Available But...'

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah's availability in the second Test remains a mystery. The maverick fast bowler has been India's bowling spearhead in the last few years and further stamped his authority with a five wicket haul in the first innings in Leeds.

Shubman Gill Addresses Jasprit Bumrah's Availability At Edgbaston

However, managing Bumrah's workload has been India's priority and both Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir must find a solution. With just three days separating the second and third Test match at Lord's, Bumrah's availability remains a big question. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate insisted that the fast bowler is available for selection in Birmingham and captain Gill only reiterated the fact. As quoted by Hindustan Times, he said at the press conference, “Bumrah is surely available. We have to look into this workload management. We have to look into the final combination today at the nets.

“We knew prior to the series that we would get Jasprit for three games, but we had that sorted beforehand. Yes, obviously we would miss him, but we have our plans sorted.”

India Might Tweak Their Playing XI In 2nd Test

It's very likely that Nitish Kumar Reddy might get an opportunity. The all-rounder could take Shardul Thakur's place, who faced severe criticism for his underwhelming display both with the ball and the bat. Another contender might be Washington Sundar. India choked pretty badly in the second half of both innings in Leeds, and Sundar's inclusion will provide Gambhir with an extra batting option in the team. Arshdeep Singh might also make his debut. The left-arm bowler has the experience of playing in English conditions and has the ability to swing both ways.