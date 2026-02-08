India Coach Gautam Gambhir Crowns Skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s Match-Saving Blitz as Pure 'Masterclass'

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed immense praise for captain Suryakumar Yadav's heroic rescue effort with the bat in the T20 World Cup group-stage opener. SKY's epic batting helped India push through despite the early collapse and eventually seal a victory in Mumbai.

The USA bowlers put up an impressive performance at the Wankhede Stadium, rattling the Indian top-order and triggering a major batting collapse during the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium.

Amid the chaos, India captain Suryakumar Yadav stood firm and carried the team through the crisis. SKY delivered a composed and clinical knock, helping India put up a respectable total despite the setbacks.

Gambhir Crowns Suryakumar’s Tactical Rescue an Unforgettable Masterclass

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media, head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed that Suryakumar Yadav's rescue knock was a masterclass. He added that, given the situation the Men in Blue were in, it was an unbelievable effort from SKY to uplift the team's morale in the competition.

Advertisement

"Guys, good result today. To start with, that was a masterclass. That was outstanding. In T20 cricket, especially under pressure, the situation we were in, I thought it was unbelievable," Gambhir said in the video.

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a solid 84* off 49 deliveries, smashing ten boundaries and four sixes, and had a strike rate of 171.42. The heroic batting effort helped India set up 161/9 in 20 overs.

Team India Opens T20 WC Group Stage With a Grand Victory

Team India shifted the momentum around in the second innings, with Mohammed Siraj coming in hot with a dominant spell. Arshdeep Singh also helped Siraj in dismantling the USA's top-order batters.

While the middle-order managed to deliver some runs, the Indian bowling attack broke through, restricting the visiting side well short of the target and sealing a convincing 29-run victory.