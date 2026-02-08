'Ajeeb Lagraha Hai Idhar': Rohit Sharma's Candid Admission After Walking Out With T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy At Wankhede

Rohit Sharma at Wankhede Stadium before the start of the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match | Image: ANI

T20 World Cup 2026: Former India skipper Rohit Sharma spoke from the heart after walking out with the prestigious T20 World Cup 2026 trophy at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7.

Months before the start of the tournament, ICC chairman Jay Shah had named Rohit Sharma as the official ambassador for the event.

Under Rohit’s captaincy, India ended their 11-year ICC trophy drought by winning the T20 World Cup 2024, defeating South Africa in the final by seven runs. Soon after that triumph, the 38-year-old announced his retirement from the T20 format.

Years later, Rohit returned to the field not as captain of the Men in Blue, but as the tournament ambassador.

Rohit Sharma Speaks His Heartout After Walking Out With T20 World Cup Trophy

The ICC shared a heartwarming video on social media in which Rohit admitted that it felt strange to take the field not as a player. He also praised the Mumbai crowd for its electrifying energy.

"It feels so weird here. From there to here is so weird. It's always nice to be here. They love their cricket here. Mumbai, the energy. I mean, it's never going to be disappointing," Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit made his T20I debut in 2007 against England in Durban. Over his illustrious career, he played 159 matches and 151 innings, scoring 4,231 runs at a strike rate of 140.89 and an average of 32.05. He registered five centuries and 32 fifties in the format for India.

India Start T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign On Winning Note

As for the match at Wankhede, India clinched a convincing 29-run victory over the United States of America (USA).

Suryakumar Yadav was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his unbeaten 84 off 49 balls at a strike rate of 171.43. His innings included 10 fours and 4 sixes, showcasing his dominance against the USA attack.