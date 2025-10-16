India Face Another Setback In ICC Women's World Cup, On-Field Umpires For IND vs AUS Game Level Charges For Code of Conduct Breach

After two consecutive setbacks against Australia and South Africa, Harmanpreet Kaur's India will look to get back to winning ways in their next game against England. India were considered as one of the favourites to win the coveted trophy, courtesy of the fact that they had performed well in the three-match ODI series that was played prior to the World Cup, but now, they find themselves in a bit of turmoil.

India Fined For Slow Over-Rate

India's problems refuse to die down in the ongoing 2025 edition of the World Cup. After their loss against Australia, the 'Women in Blue' have also been held accountable for breaching the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. have been fined five percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in their match against Australia.

As per Article 2.22 of the International Cricket Council's Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are to be fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the stipulated time.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Sue Redfern and Nimali Perera, along with third umpire Kim Cotton. Fourth umpire Jacqueline Williams was also a part of the decision-making process. India had lost their match against Australia by 3 wickets, despite scoring 330 runs. From their four games so far, India have as many points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.682.

India's Remaining Fixtures In The Women's World Cup

October 19: India vs England at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

India vs England at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore October 23: India vs New Zealand at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

India vs New Zealand at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai October 26: India vs Bangladesh at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

India vs England: The Fight For Survival