'That Won't Change' - India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Addresses Reported Rift With Rohit Sharma

The tenure of Gautam Gambhir as head coach of the Indian cricket team has been fairly eventful to say the least.

Back-to-back Test series losses against New Zealand at home and Australia away meant pressure was mounting on Gambhir's new tenure.

To then make things worse, there were rumours of a rift within the dressing room that included Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.

But the main focus of all the talks was that Gambhir and Rohit did not see eye-to-eye on team matters and that was causing issues within the team.

Gambhir's No-nonsense Rebuttal

However, Gambhir has now refuted all of the rumours that have surrounded the relationship between him and Rohit.

Gambhir hailed Rohit as one of India's best cricketers and said he will continue to back the legendary batter.

"Just two months ago, a coach and captain won the Champions Trophy together, and now you're asking about my relation with Rohit. I respect him as a human being and a cricketer. What he has done for India is incredible. I’ve had a lot of time for someone like him since the day he came into the team, and that won’t change," he told ABP.

It is worth noting that even Rohit has in the past spoken out against the rumours, stressing on the fact that they have a good relationship.

Gambhir's Job Safe For Now

Gambhir and Rohit combined to win the ICC Champions Trophy title in March 2025 - and this is something that has kept Gambhir's job safe for now.

There were talks that Gambhir may well be removed from his post if they failed to win the Champions Trophy.