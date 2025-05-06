'Not Giving Up': Virat Kohli Reveals MS Dhoni's Message To Him Before Getting Promoted As Top Order Batsman For Team India

Virat Kohli has achieved almost everything there is to achieve in cricket. Kohli, who has already cemented his legacy in the galaxy of 'All-Time Greats', is one of the greatest batsmen the game has ever seen. The former India captain, often known as the 'Chasemaster', has redefined how the game is meant to be played. Kohli, in many ways, is also responsible for revolutionizing cricket and the standards of fitness required for the game.

As far as the white-ball game is concerned, Kohli has won the U-19 World Cup (2008), T20 World Cup (2007 is likely referring to the inaugural ICC World Twenty20), ODI World Cup (2011), and the Champions Trophy is likely referring to the 2013 Champions Trophy or the 2017 if that is the case that would fit the description best (2013). The only ICC trophy that Kohli hasn't won is the World Test Championship.

Kohli is in the last phase of his cricketing career, but he has maintained high fitness standards so far and looks good to play for another couple of years.

Virat Kohli Reveals MS Dhoni's Special Advice

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have enjoyed a great camaraderie over the years, and both of them have always said good things about each other. Kohli debuted in 2008 under MS Dhoni's leadership.

The Delhi-based batter was touted to become the next big thing in Indian cricket, and he certainly has proven all those claims right. While speaking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) podcast, Kohli revealed a special advice that was given to him by Gary Kirsten and MS Dhoni.

"Gary & MS made it very clear to me that we are backing you to play at number 3, this is what you can do for the team - represent on the field, the energy - that is of biggest value for us. I had this thing, I was always staying in for a fight - I am not giving up, that they backed me," said Kohli.

Virat Kohli's Stellar IPL 2025 Continues

Kohli is having yet another phenomenal IPL outing, and he has been RCB's go-to batter this season. The former Bengaluru skipper has played 11 games so far this season and has scored 505 runs at an average of 63.13.