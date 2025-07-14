India or England - Who Will Win 3rd Test at Lord's? Nasser Hussain Makes Sensational Prediction Ahead of Day 5

India vs England: The final day at Lord's promises to be nothing short of an humdinger as India need 135 runs to win and England need six wickets. With the game in the balance, fans are making predictions over who has the edge. Former England captain Nasser Hussain has now made a massive prediction on Day 5. As per Hussain, it is 52-48 in favour of India. Hussain believes England can tilt things in their favour if they can utilise the relatively new ball.

‘52-48 in India’s favour’

“I think it’s maybe 52-48 in India’s favour. England have to use the newish ball and hit those cracks hard. These 135 runs are going to be hard work – unless Pant starts going. It will be a sell-out crowd with lots of India fans in and every boundary will be cheered, so it will be about coping with that atmosphere and controlling your emotions,” Hussain said at the end of Day 4 on Sky Sports.

Hussain reckons Rahul and Pant would be crucial from an Indian point of view and that is the partnership England need to break.

"Mr Cool KL Rahul, calm and calculated, who is getting runs for fun in this series and on this ground. Mr Chaos Rishabh Pant, but in that method that you know he knows exactly what he is doing. He handles pressure well. That’s the partnership you want to break," Hussain added.

Can India Score 135?