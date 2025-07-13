Team India Wobble Against England's Fierce Bowling To Score 58/4 At Stumps After Hosts Set A 193-Run Target

Brydon Carse and Ben Stokes celebrates the dismissal of Karun Nair during the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

Team India face immense pressure from the England bowlers as they pick up clinical wickets to gain early advantage. The hosts were dismissed at 193, a target which looked chaseable for the Indian side. But the top-order faltered rather heavily after Jaiswal fell for a duck and then Shubman Gill walked back early. It's game on at Lord's, and England won't back down from putting up a fight at this stage. After nightwatchman Akash Deep was dismissed, stumps were called and India ended day four at 58/4.

India Bowlers Pierce Through England Batters, Restrict Them At 192 Runs

As day four proceedings began, Team India did a brilliant job with the ball as they put England heavily under pressure. The top-order did not set well as Zak Crawley was dismissed at 22 while Ben Duckett was scalped at 12. There was heat in the game as Siraj was seen celebrating in ben Duckett's face.

Joe Root brought some stability by scoring 40 before being taken down by Washington Sundar. Harry Brook tried to go reckless with some sweep shots but Akash Deep found the gap to clip the middle stump, restricting him at 23. Jasprit Bumrah also chipped in by bowling out Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse.

Washington Sundar went on to get the edge over skipper Ben Stokes, Jamie Smith and Shoaib Bashir as his bowling arm worked like a charm. England were restricted under 200 runs, and India had to chase down 193.

England Also Run Rampant With The Ball Over Team India

Team India had a similar fate while batting in day four at Lord's as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was sent packing for a seven-ball duck by Jofra Archer. Brydon Carse was right on the money when he dismissed Karun Nair at 14 runs. Skipper Shubman Gill survived an early call after the decision was overturned but that could not save him for long. The Indian skipper was dismissed at just six runs. Nightwatchman Akash Deep was also taken down by Stokes for just one as the umpires called for stumps.