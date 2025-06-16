India or England - Who Will Win Test Series? Ex-Australian Captain Michael Clarke Gives Predicted Scoreline

India vs England: We are less than a week away from the start of the first Test at Headingley between India and England. For the unversed, it will also be the start of a new World Test Championship cycle for the two teams and hence ideally they would eye a good start. Ahead of the opening Test at Leeds, predictions are doing the rounds as fans are picking sides and predicting the scoreline.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke did the same as he predicted the scoreline for the series. As per Clarke, despite the Indian team being in transition, he reckons the Shubman Gill-led side would edge England and the scoreline would be 3-2.

‘It’s going to be 3-2’

"It’s going to be 3-2. There you go. I’m going for India. I’m going to watch the Lord’s Test. I’m going to watch India play at Lord’s. So, I am going for India. I want them to win 3-2," Clarke said in an interview with RevSportz.

If Clarke's prediction comes true then it will be India's first Test series win in England since 2007. Clarke also revealed that he would in the UK to watch the Lord's Test. He also admitted not having Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is huge.

‘Having no Rohit Sharma, no Virat Kohli, is huge’

"Well, yes, I do give them a chance, but it’s a lot more inexperienced team than the one I expected to be on a plane to England. Having no Rohit Sharma, no Virat Kohli, is huge. Players come, players go, people retire and the game moves on. So that does not mean a new captain is the worst thing for India. I’m not saying that. Somebody retires, and that gives somebody else an opportunity," he added.