IND vs ENG: Kuldep Yadav Offers Fresh Insights Into Ravindra Jadeja's Mindset: 'In Terms Of Tactics And Field Placement...'

India will take on England in a five-match Test series against England starting on June 20 at Hedingley. This Test series will also mark the start of the new World Test Championship after the conclusion of the WTC 2025 final.

Kuldeep Yadav Showers Praises On Ravindra Jadeja

Under the guidance of new captain Shubman Gill, India will look to commence a tough challenge on English soil. Kuldeep Yadav was named in the Indian Test squad and the left-arm spinner is expected to play a major role for his country. In 13 Test matches, the 30-year-old has picked up 56 wickets and this series will offer him the opportunity to cement his place in the team.

Ahead of the first Test, Kuldeep Yadav has heaped praises on Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja has been carrying a huge workload for the Test team and Kuldeep revealed he has been getting a lot of tips from the CSK star.

As quoted by News18, he said, “Playing alongside Jadeja is such a great honour for me. Obviously, Jadeja and Ashwin have been brilliant over the last few years. When I made my Test debut in India, they helped me a lot. Even now, I have been discussing how to bowl to certain English batters, considering their current form.

“I am actually spending a lot of time with him, both on and off the field. It has helped me a lot in terms of tactics and field placement, which we have been discussing. He has given me valuable insights as well."

Gautam Gambhir Set To Return To England