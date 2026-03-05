India or England - Who Will Win ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai?

ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2: All roads would be leading to the iconic Wankhede stadium as the world would have it's eyes on the India versus England T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. The venue has particularly not been India's happy hunting ground when it comes to big occasions. The men in blue lost two of their three ICC knockout games at this venue, one of them to England in 1987. It is a semi-final, a new day and all the past and the history would be of no relevance. It is about who wins the moments on the night. There is all to play for with a ticket to finale up for grabs.

Ind or Eng - Who Are Favourites?

Both the sides have had different roads to the semi-final. If England played a tactical brand of cricket thus far, India have been way off their best and hence one hopes they bring their best to the table tonight. It is expected to be a batting-friendly pitch and that means we could be in for a high-scoring affair. At best, pacers may find some juice with the new ball but that will not last for long.

The toss could play a crucial role as it is a big game and hence scoreboard pressure could play a role. And hence the team winning the toss may opt to bat first as dew may not play a huge part.

IND vs ENG Probable XIs

IND Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

ENG Probable XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid