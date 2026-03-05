Updated 5 March 2026 at 12:01 IST
Sanju Samson Will Not be Banned For ICC T20 World Cup Semi-Final vs England? Ex-International Umpire Anil Chaudhary Explains Why
ICC T20 World Cup: There has been much talk over will Sanju Samson be banned by the ICC for the semi-final against England. Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary explains why the cricketer will not be penalised.
ICC T20 World Cup: Let's get this out of the way, yes, Sanju Samson would be playing against England in the much-anticipated T20 WC 2026 semi-final at the Wankhede stadium. His celebration after his match-winning knock against West Indies raised eyebrows as he had thrown his helmet following the winning hit. With hour to go for the semi-final, there is nothing from the International Cricket Council which makes it more or less clear that he will play. Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary gave his take on the issue and explained why Samson will not be penalised.
