India Pick Four Spinners To Counter Sri Lanka Strategy, Boost Net Bowling Options Ahead Of Test Series

India travelled to Sri Lanka ahead of their two-match Test series in the island nation on Tuesday. Shubman Gill and Co. need to better their previous display given their current position in the World Test Championship points table.

India's recent performance on home soil hasn't been encouraging, especially as Indian batters' struggle to counter spin has been a real challenge. To negate the adversity, the team management has picked up four spinners who will assist the batters in practice.

India Named Four Practice Bowlers For Sri Lanka Test Series

Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian and Vipraj Nigam travelled with the team as net bowlers and will aim to support the Indian contingent. BCCI issued a statement confirming the development: "Update: Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian and Vipraj Nigam have joined the Indian squad as net bowlers to assist the team in the build-up to the first Test against Sri Lanka."

The two-match Test series will get underway with the opening game at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19, before the teams move to Colombo for the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club from August 23 to 27. Except for Shivang, all the other three spinners are right-handed. The Indian team is also scheduled to play a practice match starting from August 7.

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Auqib Nabi Replaces Jasprit Bumrah For Sri Lanka Test Series

Meanwhile, J&K speedster Auqib Nabi has been named as a replacement for Bumrah in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. Nabi has received his maiden call-up, and the 29-year-old is expected to make his debut under the leadership of Shubman Gill.

Nabi has been in devastating form for Jammu & Kashmir in the domestic circuit and led them to their maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. His trickery with red ball hasn't gonbe unnoticed and should he go on to make his debut he will be the first cricketer from J&K to do so.

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Nabi also featured in his maiden IPL campaign, and despite playing five matches for Delhi Capitals, he remained wicketless.