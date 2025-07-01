IND vs ENG: Gautam Gambhir And Shubman Gill Mull Over The Ideal Playing Combination As India Look To End 39-Year-Old Unwanted Streak In Edgbaston

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: The first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series did not go as planned for Shubman Gill-led Team India. Ben Stokes's England did what they do best - chase big totals on the final day of a Test match - and they now lead the India vs England Test series by a margin of 1-0. The next Test match of the series will be played in Edgbaston, and it will be played from July 2, 2025.

India dominated most of the sessions of the first Test match, but they still found a way to lose it. Four Indian batsmen scored a total of five centuries across two different innings, and India still couldn't get the result that they had desired. India last won a Test series on English soil back in 2007, and since then, they haven't been able to repeat the heroic feat of what Rahul Dravid's team did eighteen years back.

Playing Combination, A Big Headache For Gautam Gambhir And Shubman Gill

There is a lot of chatter around Jasprit Bumrah and his availability for the Edgbaston Test. Before the start of the India vs England series, it was well-established that Jasprit Bumrah will play only three matches. One match is already done and dusted, and India has unfortunately lost it. Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill will have to decide if they want to play Jasprit Bumrah or not. The third Test match of the series will be played at Lord's, and many believe that Bumrah will not let go of the chance to play at the 'Mecca of Cricket', but the situation isn't in India's favor at the moment.

If they lose the Test match and go 2-0 down in the series, then they will be in an even more problematic situation. The Indian team management also hasn't ruled out the possibility of Bumrah not playing the Edgbaston Test completely. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar also said that India should play Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja both in the Edgbaston Test. Wickets in England do not favor spinners much, and it will be a huge gamble if Gambhir decides to play both the spinners in the second Test match of the series.

India's Poor Record In Edgbaston