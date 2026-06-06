India's Squad Announcement For Ireland, England T20Is, Asian Games Likely to Happen Today?

Team India Squad Announcement: The Board of Control for Cricket in India selectors are set to meet today. It is understood that the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and secretary Devajit Saikia will address a press conference in which the three players' future course will be spelt out. As per multiple reports, India's T20 squad for the Ireland, England, Asian Games would be announced today.

Iyer to Take Over From SKY?

All eyes are on today’s squad announcement, and with good reason. Indian T20I cricket could look very different. A new leader is likely after the removal of Suryakumar Yadav, a 15-year-old prodigy might debut, and the World Cup-winning captain’s selection is far from guaranteed. As per sources close to Republic, Shreyas Iyer is the frontrunner to become the new captain of the T20 side. There is no doubt Iyer has solid experience of leading teams successfully in the past in the shortest format. Iyer has been one of the most impressive captains in the IPL, reaching two consecutive finals in 2024 and 2025, and winning one.

But again, this is not going to be an easy decision as Iyer would replace Suryakumar Yadav, who has just led the national side to the 2026 T20 World Cup glory. Three teams are likely to be announced and hence it will be interesting to see whether the same team is picked, or two different ones.

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