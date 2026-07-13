India Script History At Lord's, Thrash England By 270 Runs In First-ever Women's Test Match

India capped a dominant all-round performance with a commanding victory over England in the one-off Women's Test at the iconic Lord's. It took Lord's 142 years to stage its first Women's Test, and India Women made the historic occasion unforgettable by crushing England Women by 270 runs at the iconic venue on Monday.



Harmanpreet Kaur and her side were the superior team in every department, comprehensively out-batting, out-bowling and out-fielding England on their home turf.



The victory further underlined India's growing dominance in red-ball cricket, with seven wins, three draws and just one defeat in their last 11 Women's Tests. It was also India's 11th Women's Test in England, and they remain unbeaten in the format on English soil.



After setting England an imposing target of 457, the visitors wrapped up the hosts' second innings on the fourth day on just 186 to register a memorable win at the Home of Cricket.

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The foundation for India's triumph was laid by Yastika Bhatia, who etched her name into the history books by becoming the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's.



Her superb knock powered India to 341/7 declared in the second innings, stretching their overall lead to 456 after taking a first-innings advantage of 115 runs. Smriti Mandhana also contributed with another half-century (70), while Richa Ghosh added an unbeaten fifty (50*) to keep England under pressure throughout the match.

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Earlier, India had posted 285 in their first innings, thanks to useful contributions from Mandhana (83), Harmanpreet Kaur (58) and Deepti Sharma (57). England were then bowled out for 170, with debutant pacer Kranti Gaud starring with a five-wicket haul to hand India a decisive first-innings lead.



Facing a daunting chase, England never recovered after losing early wickets, including Tammy Beaumont for a golden duck and the retiring Heather Knight cheaply.



Amy Jones and Sophie Ecclestone offered resistance, with Ecclestone following up her five-wicket haul in India's second innings with a fighting knock, but the target proved far beyond England's reach. Deepti Sharma scalped four wickets on the final day as India sealed the contest comfortably.