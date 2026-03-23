India Seamer Arundhati Reddy Crowned ICC Women's Player of the Month for February 2026

Team India pacer Arundhati Reddy has been adjudged the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for February 2026. The seamer's performance in the away T20I series against Australia became a major point in her career, delivering a landmark performance in the competition against the Mighty Aussie Women.

Arundhati Reddy toppled the likes of Sri Lanka's Harshita Samawickrama, who played a key role for SL-W against the Caribbean Women and also won the T20I series with a 2-1 lead. Pakistan's Fatima Sana was also on the list of nominations following a decent performance against South Africa Women.

Arundhati Reddy Clinches ICC Women's Player of the Month Award for February 2026

Arundhati Reddy was crowned as the ICC Women's Player of the Month for February 202. It was the first time that the seamer had received the monthly ICC recognition and was particularly thrilled upon being recognised and receiving the honour.

"It is a real honour to be named ICC Player of the Month and even more special knowing I was able to contribute to a T20I series win in Australia. Beating Australia on their home turf is never easy, which makes this award even more meaningful.

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"This series win has given our team a huge boost of confidence as we build towards the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in England and Wales this summer. We've got a well-balanced squad, and I believe we will be a team to watch," the Indian seamer said, according to an ICC release.

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During India's T20I tour of Australia, Arundhati Reddy wrapped up the series with eight wickets at an average of 10.87. She maintained a 7.25 economy rate throughout the series, making her a standout performer.

Reddy displayed her wrath in the first T20I match in Sydney by recording her career-best figures of 4/22. She went on to win the Player of the Match accolade for her impressive performance.