Sai Kishore Unavailable For South Zone In Duleep Trophy Semi-Finals Owing To Fitness Concerns: Report

Duleep Trophy 2025: India and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore will miss out on the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-final clash due to injury concerns, according to a report from PTI.

As per the report, Sai Kishore is still recovering from his hand injury, for which he had to skip the recently concluded Buchi Babu Trophy 2025.

The South Zone added Ankit Sharma of Puducherry and Shaik Rasheed of Andhra Pradesh to the squad after Sai Kishore failed to make a comeback.

Spinner Ankit Sharma has taken 168 wickets from 68 first-class matches. On the other hand, batter Shaik Rasheed scored 1204 runs from 19 Ranji games.

South Zone To Face North Zone In Duleep Trophy Semi-Finals

South Zone will take on North Zone in the upcoming first semi-final match of the Duleep Trophy 2025, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, from September 4.

Sai Kishore's Stats In First-Class Cricket

Sai Kishore's absence will definitely affect the South Zone's bowling attack. Sai Kishore has been stunning in the last few months. The 28-year-old made his first-class debut in 2017. Following that, he has 48 first-class matches and 87 innings, picking 203 wickets at an economy rate of 2.74 and a bowling average of 23.57. Not just with the bowl, but he has also scored 816 runs from 64 innings in first-class cricket.

In the T20s, the left-arm spinner played 85 matches and bagged 99 wickets at an economy rate of 6.40 and a bowling average of 18.94. Meanwhile, in List A, he has appeared in 60 matches and 59 innings, taking 99 wickets at an economy rate of 4.41.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sai Kishore has represented the Gujarat Titans since his debut season in 2022. He has played 25 IPL matches, picking 32 wickets at an economy rate of 8.85. Sai Kishore displayed a stunning performance in the recently concluded IPL 2025, bagging 19 wickets from 15 innings.