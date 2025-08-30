DPL 2025: Digvesh Rathi And Nitish Rana Engage In Heated Altercation During West Delhi Lions vs South Delhi Superstarz Eliminator | WATCH VIDEO

Delhi Premier League 2025: East Delhi Riders are all set to take on West Delhi Lions in the second qualifier of the ongoing DPL. The West Delhi Lions defeated the South Delhi Superstarz by seven wickets in the Eliminator, and they are now just two steps away from winning the Delhi Premier League title. The South Delhi Superstarz had ended up scoring 201 runs in their quota of 20 overs. The West Delhi Lions, riding high on a stellar hundred scored by Nitish Rana, chased down the total in 17.1 overs.

Digvesh Rathi And Nitish Rana Engage In Verbal Duel

Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi has earned himself this reputation of being an aggressive bowler who likes to have a go at the opposition. Rathi was also charged with heavy sanctions during the IPL due to his conduct on the field. As soon as West Delhi Lions' Nitish Rana came out to bat, the tension started to rise between both the players. Nitish Rana too has a history of getting into heated on-field arguments.

Digvesh Rathi and Nitish Rana tried to play mind games and get the better of each other. Rana smashed a six off Rathi's delivery and sent him a message that he could easily dominate the proceedings. Things escalated quickly as Rana stormed towards Rathi, and it forced the match officials and members of both the teams to intervene. The video of the incident, which has been posted by the Delhi Premier League, has now gone viral on social media.

Watch The Video Here

The banter seems to have gotten the better out of the Rajasthan Royals star batter as he scored 134 off 55 balls. Rana, the skipper of the West Delhi Lions, hit eight fours and 15 sixes in his innings. Rana scored these runs with a strike rate of 243.64.

West Delhi Lions To Lock Horns With South Delhi Superstarz