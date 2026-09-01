India Squad for Afghanistan T20Is: Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson Make Comeback; Hardik Pandya Still Absent

BCCI has announced the T20I squad for the upcoming Afghanistan series, slated to start on September 13 in Delhi. Jasprit Bumrah and Sanju Samson have made theiur return to the squad but Hardik Pandya hasn't been declared fit and has been left out of the squad.

India’s T20I Squad For Afghanistan Series

Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*

NOTE: * Subject to fitness clearance

Rinku Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Ashok Sharma, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Yash Thakur were a part of the T20I squad in the Zimbabwe tour but had to make way for others.

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All three matches will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on September 13, 15 and 17, respectively. Bumrah last appeared for the Men In Blue in an ODI match against England and was subsequently ruled out of the final ODI match. Bumrah's persistent injury concerns have been a rising concern, and ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, he must stay fit to ensure India's strong path to the tournament. Despite being named Bumrah will have to prove his fitness as things stand.

Samson was excluded from India's squad for the Zimbabwe series and has now returned to the fold. He was one of India's star performers in the T20 World Cup 2026.

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