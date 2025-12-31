Updated 31 December 2025 at 11:44 IST
India Star Deepti Sharma Creates History In Women's T20Is, Surpasses Megan Schutt To Register Rare Milestone
Deepti Sharma achieved a rare milestone in the 20-over format during India's 15-run win over Sri Lanka in the fifth Women's T20I match of the series.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India sealed a 15-run win over Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the fifth and final match of the Women's T20I series, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, on Tuesday, December 30.
India Whitewash Sri Lanka In Women's T20I Series
India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was named the 'Player of the Match' following her 68-run knock from 43 balls at a strike rate of 158.14. She hammered nine fours and one six during her time on the crease. Meanwhile, Shafali Verma was named the 'Player of the Series' after she scored 241 runs from five matches at a strike rate of 181.20 and an average of 80.33.
The Women in Blue whitewashed Sri Lanka in the five-match T20I series after clinching wins in all the games against the visitors.
Deepti Sharma Scripts History In Women's T20Is
In the second innings of the fifth T20I match, star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma etched her name in history. She leapfrogged Australian cricketer Megan Schutt to register a rare milestone in the Women's T20Is.
Deepti Sharma became the highest wicket-taker in the Women's T20Is with 152 scalps from 133 matches and 130 innings at an economy rate of 6.12 and a bowling average of 19.00. Earlier, Deepti and Schutt were the joint wicket-takers in the Women's T20Is.
The Indian all-rounder dismissed Nilakshika Silva in the third delivery of the 14th over and registered the elusive milestone. Now, Deepti Sharma holds the top spot in the chart.
Meanwhile, Megan Schutt stands in the second place with 151 wickets from 123 matches and 122 innings at an economy rate of 6.40 and a bowling average of 17.70.
Deepti Sharma began her career in the Women's T20Is in 2016 against Australia. In the Women's Premier League (WPL), the 28-year-old played 25 matches, claiming 27 wickets at an economy rate of 8.29 and a bowling average of 29.29.
