India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav Clears Fitness Test As Selection Speculations Heat Up For Asia Cup 2025: Report

India's Suryakumar Yadav poses with the ICC T20 World Cup trophy during the victory parade, in Mumbai | Image: ANI

Suryakumar Yadav, Team India's T20I skipper, has cleared a fitness test as the selection for the Asia Cup intensifies.

The Indian batter has been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence after coming off surgery and has been putting in the hard work to bounce back into action.

The selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), led by Ajit Agarkar, is expected to announce Team India's Asia Cup squad by next week.

The chatter around Team India's Asia Cup 2025 intensifies as the days close by, and the anticipation of who will be a part of the squad remains.

However, the suspense over the team skipper may have been put to rest after it was reported that Suryakumar Yadav has passed the required test.

“He has cleared his fitness and will be available to captain the Indian team during the Asia Cup.

"He was at the COE till a few days ago, where he underwent a rehab programme and has now been declared fit. He will be attending the Indian team selection meeting,” a BCCI source said to the Indian Express.

With Test skipper Shubman Gill also being in the talent pool for squad selection, Suryakumar Yadav may have assured himself a spot in the team and also lead the side as its skipper.

When Was Suryakumar Yadav Last Seen In Cricketing Action?

Suryakumar Yadav last featured in the Indian Premier League for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 717 runs in 16 matches. His exemplary performance helped him finish as the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL 2025 season.

The India T20I skipper also competed in the T20 Mumbai League for Triumph Knights Mumbai North East, where he scored a 16-ball 29 against the North Mumbai Panthers.

Team India's Asia Cup 2025 campaign begins against the United Arab Emirates on September 10, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.