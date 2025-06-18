India T20I Leader Suryakumar Yadav Seeks Consultation In UK For Sports Hernia Issues, May Undergo Surgery: Reports

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav has travelled to the United Kingdom to get some consultation over the sports hernia issue. SKY has had issues with the lower right side of his abdomen, which has affected his play. The Indian skipper has jetted to the UK for consultation. There are chances that he could undergo surgery if the situation requires immediate attention.

Suryakumar Yadav Flies To UK For Sports Hernia Issues

Suryakumar Yadav showcased a promising outing in the IPL 2025 season. As a part of the Mumbai Indians, SKY brought stability to the team in the middle order as they battled through the opposition to reach the eliminator.

Even though MI were knocked out of the IPL playoffs, their performance showcased intent and Suryakumar delivered a robust performance for the side. The Indian T20I skipper aims to be fully healthy ahead of any national commitments and has travelled to the United Kingdom to address his sports hernia issues. The cricketer has travelled to take up a consultation and may also undergo surgery if required.

“Surya is suffering from sports hernia on right side lower abdomen. He has gone to the UK for consultation. If required, he will be going under the knife.

“With no T20 cricket before August-September, Surya thought that this is the best time where he can tend to his injury and also have enough time for recuperation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru,” a source close to the cricketer said to PTI on conditions of anonymity.

SKY Has Had An Arduous Few Months With IPL & Mumbai T20

Suryakumar had a long stretch of commitments as he competed in the IPL 2025 for the Mumbai Indians. Right after that, he was a part of the Mumbai T20 League. The Indian skipper had played through the pain but did not back down from fulfilling his commitments towards the franchises and the game.