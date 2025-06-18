Temba Bavuma-Led South Africa Get Grand Welcome on Reaching Johannesburg Airport After Clinching ICC WTC 2025 Title | WATCH VIDEO

WTC 2025: It was nothing short of a historic occasion when South Africa brought an end to their drought of ICC titles by winning the World Test Championship in London. The South African team, led by Temba Bavuma, beat a formidable Australian side by five wickets. Bavuma's side wrapped up the win in four days. Following the win, celebrations have not stopped from London to Johannesburg. In fact, when the Proteas side landed at the Johannesburg airport, there were thousands of fans who gathered outside the airport to welcome their heroes.

Bavuma and coach Shukri Conrad were the first to greet cheering supporters. Both of them had the prestigious mace in their hand. It was truly a sight to witness for cricket lovers from across the world. Here is the clip of them at the airport that is going viral.

It was heartwarming to see the players hugging the fans and also obliging to selfies.

WIN TO SAVOUR

The South African team had to precisely wait for 27 years to end their trophy drought.

"Special moment for us as a team, special moment for the people back home, probably will really sink in a couple of days but it's been special," an elated Bavuma said at the post-match presentation.

Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada played a huge part in it. If Rabada did the job with the ball, Markram was at his best with the bat.