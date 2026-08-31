India's Tour Of Bangladesh Back On The Cards? BCB Chief Tamim Iqbal 'Hopeful' For 2026-27 Season

India's white-ball series against Bangladesh has seen multiple delays. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had confirmed in January that the Indian team will play 3 ODI and 3 T20I matches in August this year. But the series hasn't taken place and talks between BCB and BCCI has been ongoing regarding a fresh date of the fixtures.

BCB President Breaks Silence On India Tour Of bangladesh Possibility

Strain in the relationship between the two countries had affected the cricketing relations after Bangladesh decided not to travel to India for the T20 World Cup 2026. But things started to unravel towards a positive direction after the new government took charge. Now BCB President Tamim Iqbal insisted he is posive that a new dates will be chalked out very quickly.

As quoted by Not Out Noman he said, “That it (India series) won't happen hasn't been decided yet.

“Still, let me give a quick piece of information. Both boards are very sincere that this thing happens. Both BCCI and BCB and we are looking at windows as well, which time what can be done. Roughly a date, around which we are also thinking whether it can be done at this time or not. If I saw the intention was negative, then today I wouldn't even have said this word to you, 'Let's see what happens, we're hopeful.' I wouldn't have even said this word. Intentions are very positive.”

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Bangladesh Pulled Out Of T20 World Cup 2026

The relationship between the two countries took a sour turn after BCCI instructed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad. This prompted Bangladesh to escalate the situation and they decided not to travel to India for the T20 World Cup.

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