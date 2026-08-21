India's Tour of Bangladesh Faces New Delays Over BCCI-BCB Scheduling Conflicts, Tamim Iqbal Confirms

Uncertainty has hit India's tour of Bangladesh once again. Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board confirmed in January that the Indian team will play 3 ODI and 3 T20I matches in August. But due to the recent strain in relationships between the two board that tour was deferred.

India's Tour Of Bangladesh Postponed Again?

The boiling point started after BCCI directed KKR to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad amid violence against Minorities in Bangladesh. KKR splashed Rs 9.20 crore to acquire Mustafizur's service but they had to let go of the player. Now it has been learnt that the proposed matches between India and Bangladesh could be further delayed.

BCB recently age-group tournament, the Game Development Trophy, scheduled to be held from August 28 to September 9. But as per the revised schedule, the first ODI was slated to take place on September 3. On being asked whether the series has been postponed, BCB head Tamim Iqbal said, Both boards remain in discussion about the India series.

"The dates may be shifted here or there. This tournament is being held in Mirpur, but it can be shifted to the Basundhara ground in two minutes. If the India series is locked and fixed, we will schedule it accordingly," as quoted by Cricinfo.

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Ties between the two boards began to improve after Tamim, who recently took charge as BCB president, visited India earlier this month. He reportedly toured the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru during his visit. BCCI has yet to confirm dates for the proposed tour and with the series now seems to be postponed, players might participate in the Duleep Trophy.

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