India Urged To Make Huge Jasprit Bumrah Call In Crucial T20 World Cup Clash Against West Indies: 'That Night He Was Less Effective'

Stakes will be high when India host West Indies in a must-win T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Only one place remains vacant in the semifinal and the winner of this match will determine how the last four encounters will shape up.

India's disappointing loss to South Africa dashed their semifinal hopes and they had been reeling under much pressure. Only after a huge win against Zimbabwe, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. breathed some air into their campaign and now they are just one match away from elimination or jubilation.

Dinesh Karthik Underlines Jasprit Bumrah's Role Against West Indies

Despite the win against Zimbabwe, the African country pointed out some massive loopholes in India's bowling. The Likes of Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel conceded runs at a rate of almost 9 per over and they cannot repeat their mistakes against this Windies side, who have a number of power hitters at their disposal.

Dinesh Karthik opines that Jasprit Bumrah should open the bowling for India, which will allow the home side to take the attack to the opponents. In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “I feel Bumrah should get the new ball. If you talk about the game against Zimbabwe, India won with a big margin, but that margin could have been bigger if you had given Bumrah the new ball.

"He can bring the ball in and move it away too. But that night, he came in around the 5th-6th over and was less effective. Those are difficult overs as you don't get much swing.”

India have won all four T20Is played against West Indies at the Eden Gardens so far.

India vs West Indies Head To Head

Historically, India and West Indies have faced each other 30 times in T20Is. India have won 19 of those encounters, while the Caribbean side has triumphed in 10. One match ended with no result.

Total Matches Played: 30

India 19

West Indies 10