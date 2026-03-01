India vs West Indies, Head-To-Head: Can Men in Blue Extend Dominance Over Caribbeans In Must-Win T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight Battle?

T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will square off against Shai Hope’s West Indies in the upcoming Super Eight fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, March 1.

The match between the two heavyweights will kick off at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

Here's A Look At India's Run In T20 World Cup 2026

India have been seeded in Group 1 of the Super Eight along with South Africa, West Indies, and Zimbabwe. Currently, the Men in Blue occupy third place in the standings with two points and a net run rate of -0.100. Meanwhile, West Indies sit in second place, also with two points, but with a superior net run rate of +1.791.

Advertisement

India had a solid start to the T20 World Cup 2026, winning all four of their group-stage matches. Suryakumar Yadav’s side was placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, the United States of America (USA), the Netherlands, and Namibia. India topped Group A with eight points and a net run rate of +2.500.

However, the Men in Blue stumbled at the start of their Super Eight campaign, suffering a humiliating 76-run defeat to South Africa. It was India’s first loss in 12 matches of the tournament.

Advertisement

They bounced back strongly, though, clinching a commanding 72-run victory over Zimbabwe on February 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

India vs West Indies: Head To Head

Historically, India and West Indies have faced each other 30 times in T20Is. India have won 19 of those encounters, while the Caribbean side has triumphed in 10. One match ended with no result.

Total Matches Played: 30

India Won: 19

West Indies Won: 10

No Result: 1