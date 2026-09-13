IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Highlights: India Defeat Afghanistan By 7 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead In 3-Match Series
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Highlights: India brushed away Afghanistan's challenge with a brilliant 7-wicket victory at Arun Jaitley Stadium in the 1st T20I match.
- Cricket
- 4 min read
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Highlights: A clinical all-round showing guided India to a dominant seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the 1st T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After the Indian attack bowled with precision to cap Afghanistan at 156, an explosive knock from Abhishek Sharma ensured the hosts cruised to victory with plenty to spare.
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IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Highlights: India will face Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I on September 15 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: India win the 1st match comfortably
Riding on Abhishek Sharma's explosive innings, India have thrashed Afghanistan by 7 wickets at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Abhishek Sharma has lit up Delhi | IND: 130/1 after 10 overs
Both Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma have led India to a flying start.
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IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: 50 for Abhishek Sharma | IND: 100/1 in 8.2 overs
Abhishek Sharma has brought up another T20I half-century.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Abhishek Sharma is on a roll | IND: 78/1
Abhishek Sharma seems to be in a hurry to finish the match
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IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Sanju Samson departs | IND: 18/1 after 2.2 overs
Darwish Rasooli takes a regulation catch at deep square leg and Sanju Samson has to leave.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: India off to a good start | IND: 12/0 after one over
Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma have ensured that India start with a good rhythm.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: A brilliant last over from Afghanistan | AFG: 156/8
A 21 run Shivam Dube over has sorted things for Afghanistan as they have posted 156 runs on the board.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Another wicket goes | AFG: 132/8 after 18.4 overs
A brilliant effort from Shreyas Iyer ends Noor Ahmad's innings.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: A 3rd wicket for Arshdep Singh | AFG: 131/7 after 18.2 overs
Rshid Khan goes for a long shot and Axar Patel has an easy catch.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Arshdeep Singh strikes | AFG: 126/6 after 16.2 overs
A sensational yorker from Arshdeep Singh lodges into Mohammad Nabi's stumps.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Runs are coming freely | AFG: 91/5 after 14.2 overs
Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi are trying to settle things up in the middle.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Nitish Reddy concedes an expensive over | AFG: 71/5 after 12 overs
Nitish Kumar Reddy has given away 13 runs in his first over.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Afghanistan need to pull up their socks | AFG: 56/5 after 10 overs
India looked to be in complete control as Afghanistan have struggled to hit the ground running.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Varun Chakravarthy has his first | AFG: 46/5 after 7.5 overs
Darwish Rasooli completely fails to judge the line and Varun Chakravarthy rattles his stumps.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Arshdeep Singh has his first | AFG: 39/3 after 4.5 overs
Sediqullah Atal opens his bat and tries to play it over the slip. But it goes straight to Jasprit Bumrah at gully.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Afghanistan lose 2nd wicket | AFG: 38/2 after 4 overs
A pinpoint throw from Ishan Kishan in the deep has produced a moment of magic and Ibrahim Zadran has to depart.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Runs are coming easily | AFG: 34/1 after 3.3 overs
Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran are settling things up in the middle.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Afghanistan trying to steady ship
Arshdeep Singh concedes 11 runs in his first over.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: India have their first breakthrough | AFG: 7/1 after 1 over
Abhishek Sharma has taken a sharp catch at first slip. Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets an edge and jasprit Bumrah has a sensational start.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Jasprit Bumrah to start proceddings
Jasprit Bumrah will open the bowling for India in the 1st T20I match.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: India Starting XI
Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses out in the 1st T20I match and Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma will open
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Toss Update
Indian captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and India will bowl first against Afghanistan.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: India's next assignment will be the Asian Games
Defending champions India will be heading out to the Asian Games after the conclusion of the IND vs AFG series.
India's squad for 2026 Asian Games
Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: India's recent performances haven't been encouraging
Despite winning against Zimbabwe, serieslosses against Ireland and England have hurt India's T20I credentials.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Sanju Samson returned to the squad
After missing the UK tour, Sanju Samson is now back and will be hoping to nail down a spot in the team permanently. Ajinkya Rahane recently backed up Samson for the opening role with Abhishek Sharma.
On his YouTube channel he said, "I feel the top three should be the same that played in the World Cup. Samson has done well, but he got dropped after two or three bad innings. I want him to get another chance. Abhishek and Ishan also did well for us. Vaibhav will get his opportunities, and his time will come. But for now, I feel the top three should be Samson, Abhishek, and Ishan, who were our contributors in the World Cup."
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Where to watch the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match?
The 1st India vs Afghanistan T20I will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: Future of the match was in jeopardy
The uncertainty surrounding the 1st T20I match between India and Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium ended when the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) confirmed the match will go ahead as per the schedule. The development came after the Delhi Traffic Police reportedly requested the DDCA to reschedule the match, citing security concerns during the upcoming BRICS summit in the National Capital.
IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Score & Updates: India to take on Afghanistan
Hello and Welcome! India will face off against Afghanistan in the 1st T20I game at Arun Jaitley Stadium.