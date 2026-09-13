IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Highlights: India Defeat Afghanistan By 7 Wickets, Take 1-0 Lead In 3-Match Series

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I live score | Image: Republic

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Highlights: A clinical all-round showing guided India to a dominant seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the 1st T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After the Indian attack bowled with precision to cap Afghanistan at 156, an explosive knock from Abhishek Sharma ensured the hosts cruised to victory with plenty to spare.