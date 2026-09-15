IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights: India Defeat Afghanistan By 7 Wickets, Claims 3-Match Series 2-0
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights: India have defeated Afghanistan by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I match at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
- Cricket
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IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights: Sanju Samson struck a chord from the first and played a pivotal role as India defeated Afghanistan by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I match. Sanju brought out his 7th T20I fifty in style and his opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma paved the way for an easy win.
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IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights: A clinical bowling display from India, led by all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy's sharp three-wicket haul, kept Afghanistan to 159/8 in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India defeat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
Men In Blue have defeated Afghanistan by 7 wickets and have clinched the 3-match series 2-0. India are now unbeaten in the last 20 bilateral series played on home soil.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India ned 21 runs more | IND: 139/3 after 13 overs
India will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in this 3-match T20I series.
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IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Rashid Khan strikes again | IND: 123/3 after 10.4 overs
Quick through the air from Rashid Khan and Shreyas Iyer tries to push it through the covers. But the ball rebounds and Ibrahim Zadran has an easy catch at slip.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India cruising towards target | IND: 117/ after 10 overs
Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer are rebuilding as India look to be on their way to a comfortable victory.
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IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Sanju Samson departs | IND: 100/2 after 7.1 overs
Sanju Samson tries to clear the ground but goes straight to Mohammad Nabi at long off.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Sanju Samson completes his 50 | IND: 99/1 after 6.4 overs
A delicate display of hands and Sanju Samson has brought his 7th T20I fifty.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Abhishek Sharma departs | IND: 93/1 after 6.4 overs
A back of a length delivery from Rashid Khan and Abhishek Sharma mistimes it. Sediqullah Atal has an easy catch at deep mid wicket.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Sanju Samson masterclass in Delhi | IND: 82/0 after 6 overs
Sanju Samson has taken 20 out of 27 runs conceded by Mohammad Nabi in his first over.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Sanju Samson has taken the charge | IND: 5/0 after 5 overs
Sanju Samson has shifted his gears and is looking very menacing at this time.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Sanju Samson makes his mark | IND: 27/0 after 3 overs
Sanju Samson has looked in good touch so far, and the Indian opener will be eager to convert his start into a big innings.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India aim for a good start | IND: 12/0 after 1 over
Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have made a positive start.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India will look to seal the series
Shreyas Iyer-led India has been set a 160-run target by Afghanistan. Nitish Kumar Reddy starred with the ball with a three-wicket haul.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: jasprit Bumrah also has his contribution
Jasprit Bumrah gets the prized wicket of Mohammad Nabi. A fuller delivery and Nabi hits it straight to Shreyas Iyer.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Nitish Kumar reddy on a roll | AFG: 150/8 after 19.3 overs
A slower ball from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Khan lofts it towards leg side. Axar Patel runs from deep suare leg and takes a good catch.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Afghanistan in trouble | AFG: 59/3 after 9.2 overs
A googly from Ravi Bishnoi and Sediqullah Atal dumps it straight. Tilak Varma has an easy catch at long-off.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Afghanistan two down | AFG: 56/2 after 8.4 overs
Captain Ibrahim Zadran goes back for a big one and finds Ravi Bishnoi at deep mid-wicket.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Afghanistan trying to settle down things | AFG: 33/1 after 5 overs
Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran are rebuilding for Afghanistan.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India on top | AFG: 11/1 after 3 overs
Both Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah have maintained a tight line and length so far.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Rahmanullah Gurbaz departs | AFG: 0/1 after 1.3 overs
A short of a length delivery from Arshdeep Singh and Rahmanullah Gurbaz goes for a pull. He mistimes it and Ravi Bishnoi has an easy catch at mid-on.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah opens the bowling | AFG: 0/0 after 0.4 overs
Jasprit Bumrah looks to be in good rhythm so far in his first over.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Varun Chakravarthy concern or India
Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the Afghanistan series and is also doubtful for the 2026 Asian Games.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Afghanistan Playing XI
Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: India Playing XI,
India make one change.
Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Toss update
India have won the toss and captain Shreyas Iyer has decided to bowl first.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Will India make changes?
Sanju Samson didn't have the ideal return to the squad and he will be gunning for a big run ahead of the Asian Games.
IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Hello and Welcome
Shreyas Iyer's India will face off against Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I match at Arun Jaitley Stadium.