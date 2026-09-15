IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights: India Defeat Afghanistan By 7 Wickets, Claims 3-Match Series 2-0

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I Live | Image: BCCI

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Highlights: Sanju Samson struck a chord from the first and played a pivotal role as India defeated Afghanistan by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I match. Sanju brought out his 7th T20I fifty in style and his opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma paved the way for an easy win.