India vs Australia 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Ind-W vs Aus-W, 2nd T20I: The Indian women's team will lock horns with their Australian counterparts in the second T20I. It will be an exciting game as both sides are well-matched. Harmanpreet Kaur and her women will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. On the other hand, Australia, under new captain Sophie Molineux, will be desperate to level the score at home. All in all, a mouthwatering contest is expected when the two teams meet.

After the T20I series runs from February 15 to 21, three ODIs will be played from February 24 to March 1, with the one-off Test scheduled to start on March 6. The weather for the game at Canberra looks clear and that is good news for the fans.

Ind-W vs Aus-W, 2nd T20I, LIVE Streaming

Where is the India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I?

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia women will take place at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

When is the India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I?

The India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I will begin at 1:45pm IST (7:15pm local time) on Thursday, February 1.

Where to watch the India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I?

The India women vs Australia women 2nd T20I will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on the JioHotstar platform.

AU-W vs IN-W Squads

Australia Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt