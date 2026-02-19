Updated 19 February 2026 at 11:54 IST
Rashid Khan Honours Jonathan Trott's Contribution To Afghanistan Cricket Ahead Of His Last Match As Head Coach: 'He Has Worked So Hard'
Jonathan Trott's tenure as the head coach of Afghanistan Cricket will come to an end after the end of the T20 World Cup 2026.
T20 World Cup 2026: Former England cricketer Jonathan Trott’s tenure as head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team will conclude after the T20 World Cup 2026.
Trott is set to sit in the Afghan dugout for the final time during their match against Canada in the 39th game of the tournament, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Thursday, February 19.
Since taking charge in July 2022, Trott has overseen Afghanistan’s rise as a competitive white-ball side. Initially appointed for 18 months, his contract was extended by a year in 2024 and renewed once more to cover 2025.
Afghan skipper Rashid Khan paid an emotional tribute to Trott ahead of his last game as head coach.
Rashid Khan Commends Jonathan Trott’s Contribution To Afghanistan Cricket
Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Rashid praised Trott’s contribution to Afghan cricket, recalling the “unbelievable games and tours” they had together. He added that Trott had elevated Afghanistan cricket to a new level.
“We have a series against Sri Lanka straight after the World Cup and then the IPL. Tomorrow is Jonathan Trott’s last game with us. We’ve had some unbelievable games and tours with him. He has been someone who has taken Afghanistan cricket to where it is now,” Rashid said.
Rashid also highlighted Trott’s dedication to working with every player individually and his pivotal role in guiding the team.
“I think he has worked so hard with every single one. Definitely, everyone around us will miss him so much. He played a main role in taking this team on the right path,” he added.
Here's How Afghanistan Performed In T20 World Cup 2026
Afghanistan’s campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026 ended in the group stage. With one match left to play, they sit third in Group D with two points and a net run rate of -0.215. Group D also featured South Africa, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Can
Published By : Aniket Datta
