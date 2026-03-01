India vs Australia LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch AUS-W v IND-W 3rd WODI Live?

AUS-W v IND-W Streaming: After having lost the first two WODI's, the women in blue would now be playing for pride in the 3rd WODI at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Interesting to see if the women in blue want to try a new combination or not considering the series is lost. There is little to no doubt that Australia would certainly try new players.

Ind-W vs Aus-W LIVE Streaming: All You Need to Know

When is 3rd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 going to take place?

The 3rd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will take place on Sunday, March 1.

Where is 3rd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 going to take place?

The 3rd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will be held at Allan Border Field in Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

What time will 3rd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 start?

The 3rd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will begin at 9:20 AM IST. The toss for the match will be held at 8:50 AM.

Where can I watch 3rd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 LIVE on TV in India?

The 3rd ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Australia Women vs India Women 2026 2nd ODI in India?

The Australia Women vs India Women 2026 3rd ODI will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

AUS-W vs IND-W Squads

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Lucy Hamilton