Updated 24 February 2026 at 09:12 IST
India vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch AUS-W v IND-W 1st ODI?
India vs Australia LIVE Streaming: India eves take on their Australian counterparts in the 50-over format and the women in blue would like to start on a winning note.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India vs Australia: The women in blue take on Australia in their backyard in the 50-over format after getting the better of them in the T20I version. Both teams have superstars and are well-matched. A high-scoring game is on the cards. Spotlight will be on Australian skipper Alyssa Healy. At the time of filing the copy, India have won the toss and have opted to bat first.
Ind-W vs Aus-W LIVE Streaming: All You Need to Know
When is 1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 going to take place?
The 1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will take place on Tuesday, February 24.
Where is 1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 going to take place?
The 1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will be held at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.
What time will 1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 start?
The1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will begin at 920am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 850am.
Where can I watch 1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 LIVE on TV in India?
The 1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.
How can I watch livestreaming of Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI in India?
The Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.
AUS-W vs IND-W Squads
Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey
India Women Squad: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shafali Verma, Kashvee Gautam, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Vaishnavi Sharma
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 24 February 2026 at 09:09 IST