India vs Australia LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch AUS-W v IND-W 1st ODI?

India vs Australia: The women in blue take on Australia in their backyard in the 50-over format after getting the better of them in the T20I version. Both teams have superstars and are well-matched. A high-scoring game is on the cards. Spotlight will be on Australian skipper Alyssa Healy. At the time of filing the copy, India have won the toss and have opted to bat first.

Ind-W vs Aus-W LIVE Streaming: All You Need to Know

When is 1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 going to take place?

The 1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will take place on Tuesday, February 24.

Where is 1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 going to take place?

The 1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will be held at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

What time will 1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 start?

The1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will begin at 920am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 850am.

Where can I watch 1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 LIVE on TV in India?

The 1st ODI between Australia Women-India Women 2026 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI in India?

The Australia Women vs India Women 2026 1st ODI will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

AUS-W vs IND-W Squads

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey