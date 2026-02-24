Pakistan vs England LIVE Streaming, T20 WC 2026: When And Where To Watch

Pakistan vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: In what promises to be a humdinger, Pakistan take on high-flying England in a Group B Super 8 clash. It is difficult to pick the favourites as both sides are well-matched. While Pakistan's last game was washed out, England beat Sri Lanka convincingly. Fans would hope rain stays away and a full game happens.

PAK vs ENG, Streaming And All You Need to Know

When is the Pakistan vs England Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The Pakistan vs England Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on Tuesday (February 24).

What time does the Pakistan vs England Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The Pakistan vs England Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start.

Where is the Pakistan vs England Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The Pakistan vs England Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Pakistan vs England Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The Pakistan vs England Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Super 8 match between Pakistan and England at T20 World Cup 2026?

The live streaming of Super 8 match between Pakistan and England at T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on JioHotstar.

ENG vs PAK, Probable XI

ENG Probable XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid