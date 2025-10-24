India vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Match Live In India?

Team India players during 2nd ODI match of the series against Australia | Image: X/@BCCI

India vs Australia: Mitchell Marsh-led Australia will square off against Shubman Gill's Team India in the third ODI match of the series, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, on Saturday, October 24.

Team India have already been considered a defeat in the three-match ODI series by 2-0, with one game remaining. In the first two matches, the Men in Blue displayed a poor performance and suffered disappointing defeats.

In the second ODI match, Australia clinched a two-wicket win over India at Adelaide Oval. The Australian spinner Adam Zampa was named the 'Player of the Match' following his four-wicket haul in a 10-over spell.

It was Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer's magnificent 118-run partnership that helped Team India propel to 264/9 in the first innings.

During the run chase, Matthew Short (74 runs from 78 balls) and Cooper Connolly (61* runs from 53 balls) played a significant role and chased down the target in 47 overs, clinching a two-wicket victory.

In the upcoming third ODI match, the Men in Blue will be aiming to clinch a win to end the tournament on a high note. In the 50-over series, Virat Kohli showcased a poor performance after he was dismissed for two consecutive ducks in the first two matches of the series.

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be played on Saturday, October 25.

What time will the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match get underway?

The India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will get underway at 9 AM IST.

Where will the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Australia, 3rd match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match in India?

The live TV telecast of the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 3rd ODI match in India?