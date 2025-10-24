Updated 24 October 2025 at 15:57 IST
IND vs AUS - Shubman Gill Advised To Include Kuldeep Yadav In India's Playing XI For 3rd ODI Against Australia: 'He Can get You Wickets'
India captain Shubman Gill has been advised to play Kuldeep Yadav in the third ODI match of the series against Australia, on October 25.
India vs Australia: India will lock horns against Australia in the third and final ODI match of the series on Saturday, October 24, at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.
The three-match 50-over series between India and Australia marked the beginning of Shubman Gill's captaincy era in the ODIs. However, Gill's captaincy era in the ODIs started on a poor note.
The Men in Blue have already conceded defeat in the three-match series, 2-0, with one game remaining. In the first two matches of the series, India displayed a poor performance, conceding defeats.
In the first game, the Men in Blue suffered a seven-wicket (DLS) defeat to the Aussies at the Perth Stadium on October 19. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue conceded a two-wicket loss against the hosts in Adelaide on October 23.
Kuldeep Yadav Gets Backing Ahead Of 3rd ODI Match Between India and Australia
In the first two matches of the series, India preferred to have more strength in their batting. Hence, the Indian team management dropped Kuldeep Yadav from the Playing Eleven.
While speaking on Jio Hotstar, former Indian cricketer Varun Aaron said that Kuldeep Yadav should have been a part of the Playing XI in the first two matches of the series. He urged Shubman Gill and Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir to sacrifice a batter and play Kuldeep instead.
The former cricketer further added that the Indian spinner will help the Men in Blue to pick up crucial wickets.
“Kuldeep Yadav should have been part of the playing XI right from the first game of the series. You might have to sacrifice a batsman to make that happen, but it’s worth it. Playing just two fast bowlers in Australia isn’t ideal, but Kuldeep is someone who can get you wickets, and those wickets make up for the runs you might lose by playing one batter fewer...," Varun Aaron said on Jio Hotstar.
Kuldeep Yadav's Numbers In ODIs
Kuldeep Yadav played his maiden ODI match for India against the West Indies in 2017. Since then, the 30-year-old played 113 ODI matches and 110 innings, taking 181 wickets at a bowling average of 26.44 and an economy rate of 4.99.
