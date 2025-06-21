'Stupid' Rant to 'Unbelievable': Rishabh Pant's Measured Blitz Compels Sunil Gavaskar to Make a Dramatic U-Turn

India vs England: Spotlight was on India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant but that did not bother him one bit and that was evident from the second ball he faced on Friday on the opening day of the first Test at Headingley. Pant was measured in his approach and that was heartwarming to see. He was giving glimpses of madness, but blending it well with caution. His brief cameo in which he remained unbeaten on 57* drew praise from former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

The former batting legend had actually criticised Pant's bold style of play not long ago, but yesterday, he was all praise for the southpaw. Who can forget the infamous ‘Stupid, stupid, stupid’ rant?

‘It makes him feel free’

“It seems like that’s how he plays. When he comes in to bat, on the second or third ball, he often uses his feet and hits a boundary. It makes him feel free and then allows him to play the way he wants. Over here, he’s been measured in his approach—giving himself time out in the middle. But once he’s in and the bowlers start to tire, that’s when he begins to step down the pitch and really attack, hitting big shots, sixes, and boundaries,” said Gavaskar on Sony Sports.

What Beckons For Pant on Day 2?

Pant is on 57* and needs 43 more to get to his seventh Test hundred, somewhere no other Indian wicketkeeper has been to. But it will not be easy as the ball will be fairly new and English pacers would get some assistance in the first hour.