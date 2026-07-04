India vs England, 2nd T20I Live Score & Updates: India Struggles In Powerplay, Abhishek Sharma Departs For 43

IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score | Image: BCCI

IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: India will take on England in the 2nd T20I match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes India's youngest debutant, shattering Sachin Tendulkar's previous record. The first T20I was washed out due to rain and Shreyas Iyer-led India will feel the pressure after losing the Ireland series. Catch ball-by-ball updates on republicworld.com.