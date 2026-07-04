India vs England, 2nd T20I Live Score & Updates: India Struggles In Powerplay, Abhishek Sharma Departs For 43
IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: India to take on England in the 2nd T20I at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. Get all live updates here.
- Cricket
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IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: India will take on England in the 2nd T20I match at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes India's youngest debutant, shattering Sachin Tendulkar's previous record. The first T20I was washed out due to rain and Shreyas Iyer-led India will feel the pressure after losing the Ireland series. Catch ball-by-ball updates on republicworld.com.
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IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: The focus will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who is all set to make his senior debut. He has replaced Sanju Samson in the team. Catch ball-by-ball updates on republicworld.com.
India vs England, 2nd T20I Live Score & Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Departs | IND 65/2 (6)
IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: Sam Curran dismissed Abhishek Sharma in the sixth delivery of the sixth over for 43 runs from 24 balls. Shreyas Iyer replaced Abhishek on the crease. IND 65/2 (6)
India vs England, 2nd T20I Live Score & Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Departs | IND 50/1 (4.5)
IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: Will Jacks dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the fifth delivery of the fifth over. The 15-year-old scored 14 runs from 10 balls. Ishan Kishan replaced the youngster on the crease. IND 50/1 (4.5)
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India vs England, 2nd T20I Live Score & Updates: Vaibhav, Abhishek Torments England | IND 41/0 (4)
IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma are leading for India against the English bowling attack. Sooryavanshi slammed a six in the first delivery of the over. In the third and fifth deliveries, Abhishek smashed a four and a six, respectively. Josh Tongue conceded 20 runs in the fourth over. IND 41/0 (4)
India vs England, 2nd T20I Live Score & Updates: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Charges Jofra Archer | IND 21/0 (3)
IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced his arrival at the international cricket by smashing a six in the first delivery of the third over. Archer gave away 11 runs in this over. IND 21/0 (3)
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IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: A cautious start from India | IND: 4/0 after 1 over
India have made a cautious start in the first over. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will take the guard in the 2nd over.
IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: India open its account, IND: 4/0 after 0.3 overs
Abhishek Sharma slashes a four in his enigmatic style off Jofra Archer to open his account.
IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: 1st T20I was abandoned
Good knocks from Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube helped India post 189 in the washed out T20I.
IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes India's youngest debutant
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, at just 15 years and 99 days, has become India’s youngest international cricketer. He surpasses the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who made his Test debut at 16 years and 205 days in 1989, and his ODI debut at 16 years and 238 days the same year.
IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: Toss update
India have won the toss and Shreyas Iyer opted to bat. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will open with Abhishek Sharma.
IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: England Starting XI
Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: India Predicted XI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Score: India face England in 2nd T20I
Vaibhav Soorayavanshi is all set to make his debut as India prepare to face England in the 2nd T20I, Manchester.