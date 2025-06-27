India vs England First Women's T20I - From Start Time to Predicted XI, Here's All You Need to Know

Updated 27 June 2025 at 20:06 IST
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will take place in England next year and the Indian women's cricket team will treat their five-match series against England will be a dress rehearsel of sorts for the big tournament. The first game of the five-match series takes place in Nottinghamshire and the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would look to make a good impression in this series and boost their confidence as their World Cup preparations intensify.
The India vs England series is a crucial one, and ahead of what is set to be a must-watch series for cricket fans, here is everything you need to know about the first game.
The first match of the series will take place on Saturday (June 28) and will be played at Nottingham and the toss of the match is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.
That means the start time of the match is 7 PM IST.
India's squad has a number of newer players in the side and there is a clear idea of trying to bring in fresh talent into the side.
Shafali Verma has made a comeback to the side and the likes of Kranti Goud, Sree Charani and Sayali Satghare are all new faces.
But India will miss the experience of pacers Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar, as they are are out of this series with injuries.
Full squad: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.
Predicted XI: Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Kranti Goud.
The match will be shown live on TV on the Sony Sports Network.
The game will also be live streamed on SonyLIV and the Fancode app and website for those wanting to watch it on the internet.
Published 27 June 2025 at 20:06 IST