Not Shubman Gill or Rishabh Pant; Kuldeep Yadav Reveals Who Has Taken Rohit Sharma's Place in Team India Bus

India vs England: Team India, led by Shubman Gill, is in England currently for the upcoming five-match Test series. Going by the pictures and clips on social space, it seems like the team is in a good headspace - which is good. Ahead of the opening Test at Headingley, cricketer Kuldeep Yadav revealed who has taken former India captain Rohit Sharma's place in the team bus.

Kuldeep confessed that he had taken Rohit's spot in the bus. He also explained why did he do that. He revealed that he did that because he wanted to sit beside Ravindra Jadeja so that he could discuss certain aspects of the game with him.

‘Uspe main baithta hu’

"Uspe main baithta hu (I sit there). I can never take Rohit bhai's place. It's just that I am spending more time with Jaddu bhai. It's important as a spinner for me because Ash bhai is not there. I have learnt a lot from him. When I started my cricket, I have played with both of them. Very lucky to have Jadeja as my spin partner. I am enjoying it," Kuldeep said in the press conference ahead of the England series.

Kuldeep would be an extremely important member of the Indian squad that is in England. It is no secret that English batters are traditionally not very good while tackling spin and hence Kuldeep could be a gamechanger.

Gill in Spotlight