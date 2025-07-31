Shubman Gill on Verge of Breaking Sir Donald Bradman's 90-Year-Old Record During 5th Test at Oval

India vs England: Barring an innings or two, captain Shubman Gill has been unstoppable in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar series. And now with the series on the line, his role and pressure doubles. Can he live upto the expectations at the iconic Oval? While time will answer that, Gill is on the verge of toppling a few records at the Oval ground. But the biggest feat that is right in his radar is the big one. He has the golden opportunity of breaking a 90-year-old record held by Sir Donald Bradman.

Gill 88 Runs Away

Bradman's feat of 908 runs in a single Test series as captain has remained untouched for over nine decades. Bradman got it in the year 1936 against England. Now, Gill has the chance of breaching that. But to get there, he still needs 88 runs to get there. Gill is currently on 722 runs in four Tests. Gill has hit four centuries in the series with a highest of 269.

Gill will be expected to come up with the goods in the final Test and sign off the series on a high. And the best part is that he is very much capable of doing that.

"One of the most important things in this series is that all the matches have gone to Day Five - and not just that, the final session of Day Five," Gill said. "I can't remember a series where all four Test matches played so far have gone right down to the last moments. So yes, it is definitely hard," Gill said during the pre-match presser.

Team India Likely to Make Wholesale Changes