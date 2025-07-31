Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2025? Ex-India Star Aakash Chopra Makes Shocking Claim

Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah not featuring in the fifth and final Test against England at the Oval is already a chest blow for the side that is looking to level the series. So, is Bumrah carrying an injury or is it the regular workload problem that has forced him not be be available? While that is still a mystery, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckons that Bumrah may not feature in the Asia Cup. As per Chopra, the team that will play the fifth Test would be a similar side that would represent the country at the Asia Cup.

‘Bumrah, once again, availability will be a question’

"Bumrah, once again, availability will be a question. However, if he is available, because if he doesn't play the fifth Test as well, then he should be playing the Asia Cup, is what I am thinking. It will be interesting to see what sort of team is picked, but it cannot be too dissimilar to the one that was picked last time," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

If Chopra is to be believed, then it would be a major setback for India. The former India opener also reckons that fast bowler Mohammed Shami will not be there for the Asia Cup.

'Shami won't be there'

"I can almost guarantee that Mohammad Shami won't be there in that because Shami was only being played to test his fitness and prepare him for the Champions Trophy. Now that the bus has sailed, and if he is not part of Tests, I don't see him playing T20 cricket at this point in time," he added.