West Indies Team Still Stranded in India Due to Middle East Crisis; Coach Daren Sammy Cries For Help: 'Just Wanna go Home'

T20 World Cup: West Indies coach Daren Sammy and his team is still stranded in Kolkata after their T20 World Cup exit. This is the scenario due to the unrest in the Middle East. Due to the unrest in the Middle East, flights have been cancelled and hence the team is not being able to leave India and head off home. Sammy took to social media and put out a four-word post.

‘Just wanna go home’

His post read, “I just wanna go home”. The post is worrying as it seems like a tired reaction after elimination from the tournament and travel uncertainty. The problem is - the international airspace restrictions is affecting key routes out of the region, like Dubai. One can easily feel the frustration in Sammy's post despite it being just four words. It is clear that the stranded Windies team is getting desperate to return home. What must be so irritating is the fact that there is no official confirmation of their travel.

Advertisement

The latest as per CWI’s update confirms the priority remains safe travel, with the board coordinating with the ICC and relevant authorities to finalise new arrangements. It would now be interesting to see when does the West Indies team finally leave India and reach their homes.

Zimbabwe Face Similar Fate

West Indies is not the only team facing travel issues from India due to the Middle East war, Zimbabwe faced similar problems after their exit from the marquee event. The Zimbabwean team was in Delhi following their loss in their last Super 8 game against New Zealand.

Advertisement