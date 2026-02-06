India vs England U19 World Cup ​FINAL Live Cricket Streaming: When And Where to Watch

U19 World Cup ​Final, Live Streaming: England have been consistent and will pose a solid challenge to India when the two sides face-off in the upcoming U19 World Cup ​Final. The Ayush Mhatre-led Indian side would start favourites after remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. Spotlight would be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Can the teen sensation cap off the tournament with a big one? While he would be gunning for that, Team India would be eyeing a record sixth U19 WC title.

IND vs ENG U19 WC Live Streaming Info

When is the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England?

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England will begin at 1:00PM IST on Friday, February 6.

When is the toss for the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England?

The toss for the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England will take place at 12:30PM IST.

Where is the India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final being played?

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England will take place at the Harare Sports Club.

Where to watch the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England?

The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on JioHotstar.

IND vs ENG U19 Squads

England: Thomas Rew (c/wk), Ralphie Albert, Ali Farooq, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Farhan Ahmed, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Isaac Mohammed, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joseph Moores, Sebastian Morgan.