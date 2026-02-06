Updated 6 February 2026 at 10:03 IST
India vs England U19 World Cup FINAL Live Cricket Streaming: When And Where to Watch
U19 World Cup Final, Live Streaming: While Ayush Mhatre and his team eye history in Harare, England would not be pushovers and that makes it a mouthwatering clash to look forward to.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
U19 World Cup Final, Live Streaming: England have been consistent and will pose a solid challenge to India when the two sides face-off in the upcoming U19 World Cup Final. The Ayush Mhatre-led Indian side would start favourites after remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. Spotlight would be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Can the teen sensation cap off the tournament with a big one? While he would be gunning for that, Team India would be eyeing a record sixth U19 WC title.
IND vs ENG U19 WC Live Streaming Info
When is the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England?
The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England will begin at 1:00PM IST on Friday, February 6.
Advertisement
When is the toss for the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England?
The toss for the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England will take place at 12:30PM IST.
Advertisement
Where is the India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final being played?
The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England will take place at the Harare Sports Club.
Where to watch the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England?
The ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 final between India vs England will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be live streamed on JioHotstar.
IND vs ENG U19 Squads
England: Thomas Rew (c/wk), Ralphie Albert, Ali Farooq, Ben Dawkins, Caleb Falconer, Farhan Ahmed, Alex French, Alex Green, Luke Hands, Isaac Mohammed, Manny Lumsden, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joseph Moores, Sebastian Morgan.
India: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Aaron George, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Abhigyan Kundu, (wk), Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Harvansh Pangalia, Kishan Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 6 February 2026 at 10:03 IST