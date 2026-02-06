Pakistan to Get Knocked Out of Group Stage if They Boycott India Game? ICC T20 World Cup Scenarios Explained

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan get knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026 if they plan to go ahead and boycott their game against arch-rivals India? What exactly happens? The Men in Green will play all their matches in Sri Lanka and will start their campaign on February 7 when they take on the Netherlands. After that game, they will take on the USA on February 10. Both the games would be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo.

Will PAK Qualify if They Skip IND Game?

After that, they head to the R. Premadasa in case they wish to play the game against India on February 15. At the moment, Pakistan are sticking to their boycott stance. And then they play their final group-stage game against Namibia. In case they skip the India game, they would have to win all their remaining games to make it to the next round. What the Pakistan cricket team also have to worry about is the weather as there are forecasts of rain across Sri Lanka.

Qualifying would not be a cakewalk for the Men in Green as they would not forget the loss against the USA in 2024, so they cannot take any game or any opposition lightly.

Pakistan Are a Formidable Unit

There is no doubt that the Men in Green would not be pushovers at the marquee event. They are coming into the tournament on the back of good form. They recently whitewashed Australia at home and hence would be a confident unit.

