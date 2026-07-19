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  • India vs England: Vintage Rohit Sharma Delivers Knockout Punch To Critics, Hitman Slams Maiden ODI Hundred At Lord's

India vs England: Vintage Rohit Sharma Delivers Knockout Punch To Critics, Hitman Slams Maiden ODI Hundred At Lord's

Rohit Sharma slammed his maiden ODI hundred at Lord's during the third match of the series against England on Sunday, July 19.

Aniket Datta
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Rohit Sharma in action
Rohit Sharma in action | Image: ANI

India vs England: Star Indian batter Rohit Sharma delivered a standout performance in the third ODI of the series against England on Sunday, July 19.

The opener struck his maiden ODI century at the iconic Lord’s in London. On the fourth delivery of the 31st over, Rohit drove a boundary for four to bring up his hundred off 84 balls.

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Published By:
 Aniket Datta
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